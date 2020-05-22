Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi reaches West Bengal, will survey areas ravaged by Cyclone Amphan

PM Modi reaches West Bengal, will survey areas ravaged by Cyclone Amphan

The Prime Minister is stepping out after almost three months, officials said. His last tour was to Prayagraj and Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh on February 29.

Updated: May 22, 2020 11:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata airport on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached West Bengal, the first leg of his visit to survey the areas ravaged by Cyclone Amphan. PM Modi will conduct an aerial survey of the damage.

The Prime Minister deboarded the plane at Kolkata airport wearing a face mask. He was received by Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee; they were also wearing face masks.

Banerjee asked the Prime Minister to declare Cyclone Amphan as a national disaster. She had earlier said that 80 people were killed in the state due to the cyclonic storm, according to news agency ANI.

The Prime Minister is stepping out after almost three months, officials said. His last tour was to Prayagraj and Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh on February 29.



The Prime Minister had announced a nationwide lockdown in March due to the coronavirus pandemic which has gripped India and the world. He had urged people to stay wherever they are. The lockdown has since been extended thrice, and PM Modi has not stepped out.

But this is like a national emergency, which is why the PM has decided to step out after 83 days, said officials. He will go to Kolkata and 24 North Parganas in West Bengal, they said.

“He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet on Thursday night.

Cyclone Amphan has left 72 people dead and thousands homeless in West Bengal, battering several parts of the state and washing away bridges and swamping low-lying areas.

It also wreaked havoc in Odisha damaging power and telecom infrastructure in several coastal districts.

After West Bengal, the Prime Minister will go to Odisha in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the extremely severe cyclonic storm has weakened and moved to Bangladesh, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

News of PM Modi’s decision came hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pitched for central assistance and appealed to PM Modi to visit the cyclone-hit areas. The state government had moved out five lakh people to shield them from the cyclone that roared into the state on Wednesday, packing winds gusting to a top speed of 185 kmph.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 Union ministers, three ex-ministers ‘eminent members’ of Delhi Gymkhana
May 22, 2020 12:18 IST
Tripura Class 10 and 12 pending exams to start from June 5
May 22, 2020 12:13 IST
Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi arrives in Kolkata, to take stock of situation
May 22, 2020 12:12 IST
Man returns home after 27 years to find parents, wife dead
May 22, 2020 12:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.