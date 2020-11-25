Sections
PM Modi releases book on life and ideals of Guru Nanak Dev

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a book on the life and ideals of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and first of its 10 gurus.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 17:41 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a book on the life and ideals of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The book has been penned by Kirpal Singh, who is based in Chandigarh. (PTI photo)

In a tweet, Modi posted a picture of him releasing the book and noted that the book has been penned by Kirpal Singh, who is based in Chandigarh.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was also present during the book release.

“Released a book on the life and ideals of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The book has been penned by Kirpal Singh Ji, who is based in Chandigarh,” the PM tweeted.

