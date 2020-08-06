Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi remembers Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary

PM Modi remembers Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary

Hours before she died, Sushma Swaraj had tweeted praising the decision of the Modi government to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 14:28 IST

By Press Trust of India| posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

PM Modi also shared a video of the remarks he had made at a prayer meeting organised in Sushma Swaraj’s memory last year. (HT Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered senior BJP leader and former Union minister Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary on Thursday, saying she served India selflessly and was an articulate voice for the country at the world stage.

Former external affairs minister Swaraj died of cardiac arrest last year at the age of 67.

Hours before she died, Swaraj had tweeted praising the decision of the Modi government to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Remembering Sushma Ji on her first Punya Tithi  (death anniversary). Her untimely and unfortunate demise left many saddened,” the prime minister tweeted.



She served India selflessly and was an articulate voice for India at the world stage, Modi recalled.

He also shared a video of the remarks he had made at a prayer meeting organised in Swaraj’s memory last year.

Referring to Swaraj’s prompt response to Indians facing problems abroad, he had said she transformed the Ministry of External Affairs.

It used to be bound to protocol but she transformed it and made it oriented to people’s call, he said.

Various Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, led by party chief JP Nadda, also paid tributes to Swaraj.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Celebs use their pictures as memes to describe months of 2020
Aug 06, 2020 15:01 IST
French President Macron arrives in Beirut to show support after blast
Aug 06, 2020 15:03 IST
Moderna vaccine candidate protects mice from Covid-19, finds study
Aug 06, 2020 15:02 IST
Bank fraud case: ED raids former J-K minister’s son Hilal Rather 
Aug 06, 2020 14:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.