Sections
Home / India News / PM reviews preparedness for cyclone Amphan, says ‘praying for everyone’s safety’

PM reviews preparedness for cyclone Amphan, says ‘praying for everyone’s safety’

Prime Minister took full stock of the Cyclone Amphan situation and reviewed the response preparedness as well as the evacuation plan presented by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Updated: May 18, 2020 18:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the National Disaster Management Authority, to review the situation arising due to cyclone 'Amphan', which is likely to hit the eastern coast. (PTI)

PM Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with the ministry of home affairs (MHA) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to review the response measures against cyclone ‘Amphan’ developing in the Bay of Bengal.

Cyclone Amphan has now intensified into a super cyclonic storm and is likely to move across the northeast Bay of Bengal, and cross the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Digha and the Hatia Island on May 20, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Reviewed the preparedness regarding the situation due to cyclone ‘Amphan.’ The response measures as well as evacuation plans were discussed. I pray for everyone’s safety and assure all possible support from the Central Government, the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The cyclone, which is likely to make the landfall on Wednesday, could ravage east Medinipur, south and north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata districts in West Bengal, the IMD has warned.



Prime Minister took full stock of the situation and reviewed the response preparedness as well as the evacuation plan presented by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

In the meeting, DG NDRF informed that 25 NDRF teams have been deployed on the ground while 12 others are ready in reserve. Twenty four other NDRF teams have also are also been kept on standby in different parts of the country.

Union home minister Amit Shah, Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister PK Sinha Principal, and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba were present at the meeting along with other senior government officials.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM reviews preparedness for cyclone Amphan, says ‘praying for everyone’s safety’
May 18, 2020 18:44 IST
Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with 2 passengers: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
May 18, 2020 18:40 IST
Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi on MGNREGA
May 18, 2020 18:37 IST
Stuck in Katra, Nepalese family wants to return home
May 18, 2020 18:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.