Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi reviews flood situation in 6 states, preparedness to tackle south-west monsoon

PM Modi reviews flood situation in 6 states, preparedness to tackle south-west monsoon

Continuing heavy rainfall over the last few days have affected lakhs of people in many parts of the country, resulting in loss of life and disruption of normal life.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 17:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Prime Minister emphasised on better coordination between all central and state agencies to have a permanent system for forecasting of floods in the meeting. (ANI )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting via video conferencing with the chief ministers and ministers of six states – Kerala, Karnataka, Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra - to review the flood situation there.

The meeting, which was attended by the chief ministers of Kerala, Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and the Karnataka home minister, also reviewed the preparedness to deal with the south-west monsoon.

The chief ministers complimented the efforts of central agencies including NDRF teams for their timely deployment and rescue efforts, said news agency ANI quoting the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Prime Minister emphasised on better coordination between all central and state agencies to have a permanent system for forecasting of floods and extensive use of innovative technologies for improving forecast and warning system, according to the PMO.



Continuing heavy rainfall over the last few days have affected lakhs of people, resulting in loss of life and disruption of normal life.

In Kerala, a landslide occurred in Idukki district following heavy rainfall last week in which 49 people have died so far. The National Disaster Response Force is battling rain, slush, mush and rocky terrain in rescue operations at the site.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert in for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts today..

In neighbouring Karnataka, several parts of Malnad, coastal and interior Karnataka and Kodagu district have been affected by torrential rains causing flood-like situation and landslides.

The state has so far incurred a loss to the tune of Rs 3,500-4,00 crore as a result of rains and floods, revenue minister R Ashoka said on Monday. During the meeting with the prime minister, Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai sought Rs 4,000 crore financial help from the Centre to tackle the situation. He also sought immediate release of the next instalment of SDRF fund of Rs 395 crore.

In Bihar, around 74 lakh people in 16 districts have been affected by the flood situation while the deaths caused due to rain-related incidents stand at 23, according to PTI.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar raised the issue of Nepal’s non-cooperation in flood management at Monday’s meeting with PM Modi and sought Centre’s intervention in the matter, the agency added.

(With inputs from agencies)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi; Rajasthan ‘truce’ soon
Aug 10, 2020 18:15 IST
Andhra’s new industrial policy to focus on manufacturing sector, generate jobs for locals
Aug 10, 2020 18:12 IST
Villagers oppose setting up of IIT Goa campus on forested stretch, warn those supporting the project
Aug 10, 2020 18:12 IST
Harpreet Singh is carving the Punjabi music and film industry with creative content
Aug 10, 2020 18:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.