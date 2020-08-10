PM Modi reviews flood situation in 6 states, preparedness to tackle south-west monsoon

The Prime Minister emphasised on better coordination between all central and state agencies to have a permanent system for forecasting of floods in the meeting. (ANI )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting via video conferencing with the chief ministers and ministers of six states – Kerala, Karnataka, Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra - to review the flood situation there.

The meeting, which was attended by the chief ministers of Kerala, Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and the Karnataka home minister, also reviewed the preparedness to deal with the south-west monsoon.

The chief ministers complimented the efforts of central agencies including NDRF teams for their timely deployment and rescue efforts, said news agency ANI quoting the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Prime Minister emphasised on better coordination between all central and state agencies to have a permanent system for forecasting of floods and extensive use of innovative technologies for improving forecast and warning system, according to the PMO.

Continuing heavy rainfall over the last few days have affected lakhs of people, resulting in loss of life and disruption of normal life.

In Kerala, a landslide occurred in Idukki district following heavy rainfall last week in which 49 people have died so far. The National Disaster Response Force is battling rain, slush, mush and rocky terrain in rescue operations at the site.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert in for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts today..

In neighbouring Karnataka, several parts of Malnad, coastal and interior Karnataka and Kodagu district have been affected by torrential rains causing flood-like situation and landslides.

The state has so far incurred a loss to the tune of Rs 3,500-4,00 crore as a result of rains and floods, revenue minister R Ashoka said on Monday. During the meeting with the prime minister, Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai sought Rs 4,000 crore financial help from the Centre to tackle the situation. He also sought immediate release of the next instalment of SDRF fund of Rs 395 crore.

In Bihar, around 74 lakh people in 16 districts have been affected by the flood situation while the deaths caused due to rain-related incidents stand at 23, according to PTI.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar raised the issue of Nepal’s non-cooperation in flood management at Monday’s meeting with PM Modi and sought Centre’s intervention in the matter, the agency added.

(With inputs from agencies)