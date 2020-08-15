PM Modi’s 74th Independence Day speech LIVE updates | India has to stop exporting raw material, importing finished goods: PM

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Rajghat and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi as the celebrations started. The prime minister then proceeded to the Red Fort where he remembered those who laid their lives for India’s Independence.

PM Modi also applauded the grit and resilience of the country’s frontline workers in fight against Covid-19, which has killed thousands in the country. He also stressed on the need to become self-reliant.

Seventy-three years of independence from the British rule is being celebrated in a subdued manner due to the coronavirus crisis

Over 1,500 “coronavirus winners” who recovered from the disease, are present at the function in a symbol of the citizens’ determination to fight the pandemic and emerge winners.

Around 4,000 personnel are on security duty for the function.

Follow live updates here: