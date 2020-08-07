NEP focuses on ‘how to think’ instead of the earlier concept of ‘what to think’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the inaugural address at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’ on Friday.

The PM said that the New Education Policy was approved after extensive discussions for more than three to four years and taking over lakhs of suggestions into consideration.

He also said that the National Education Policy will play a major role in reducing the gap between research and education in India,

Here are the highlights of the PM’s address:

- PM Modi congratulates Prof Kasturirangan for the NEP.

- NEP is not just a circular, we have to show strong determination to implement it.

- I urge you all to have webinars, discussions on New Education Policy: PM to teachers

- In NEP, one important point has been ‘dignity of teachers’. There is a lot of stress on teacher training so that they continue to update their skills

- Before NEP, our government took the initiative to give autonomy to educational institutions. I am sure that with NEP, this process will gain momentum

- In NEP, there is a lot of focus on ‘dignity of labour’

-We are moving towards an era when a person will not stick to just one profession throughout life. Every one will have to upskill themselves. NEP has taken this into account

- The NEP has given an option of ‘multiple entry-exit’ to students. They can leave the first course or take break from it and join another if they want.

- Till now, our education policy focussed on ‘what to think’, but in the New Education Policy, the focus is on ‘how to think’.

- We need to prepare our children to become global citizens while remaining attached to their roots

-Every country goes ahead by connecting its education system to its national values & reforming it as per its national goals. It’s aimed at keeping its present & future generations ‘future ready’

-After the National Education Policy came, no section of the country said that the Policy has any bias. It is a matter of happiness

- NEP focuses on imparting relevant skills to the youth of our country: PM Modi

- National Education Policy will set the foundation for 21st century India. We’ve given extra impetus to this national policy for ensuring that it makes Indians more empowered and easily attractive to opportunities: PM Modi

- National Education Policy is being discussed across the nation today. People from different fields & ideologies are giving their views & reviewing the Policy. It’s a healthy debate. The more it is done, the more it will be beneficial to the education system of the country

