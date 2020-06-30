PM Modi’s address to the nation: Congress alleges PM ‘afraid’ of talking about China

The Congress has expressed its disappointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Tuesday, where he announced an extension to the PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana for free distribution of food grains to the poor till the end of November, and questioned why he didn’t address the issue of Chinese incursions.

“Forget condemning China, the PM is too afraid to even talk about it in his national address,” a tweet on Congress party’s official handle said, a few minutes after the prime minister’s address finished.

The highlight of the prime minister’s address was the extension to PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana at the cost of over Rs 90 thousand crore. Under this scheme, the central government provides free ration to 80 crore poor people, he said.

“Every member of the family will get 5 kg wheat or rice. Also, every family will get one kilogram whole chana per month, free of cost,” the prime minister said announcing the extension to the scheme launched especially to help the poor deal with the economic hardships inflicted by the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic outbreak.

The Congress seemed to suggest that today’s address could have been avoided.

“Another national address that could have been a Govt notification,” the party said in another tweet preceding the one related to the Chinese incursion question.

The Congress has been demanding that the prime minister clarifies on his earlier remark on China made during the all party meet. The party has attacked the prime minister ever since alleging that he had denied the incidents of Chinese intrusion across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in contradiction with his own government’s official statements confirming the occupation of Indian territory by the Chinese army.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain how he proposes to drive Chinese troops out of Ladakh.

“The whole country knows that China has snatched India’s land. We all know the Chinese are at four places in Ladakh. Please tell the country how you will evict the Chinese troops and when?” he asked in a video address barely an hour before the Prime Minister’s address to the nation.

He also took a swipe at the BJP over the rising imports from China to allege that the ‘Make in India’ was not effective.

“Facts don’t lie. BJP says: Make in India. BJP does: Buy from China,” he said in a tweet which was posted along with a graph showing comparative volumes of imports from China during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. The graph suggested that the Chinese imports had risen under the current regime.