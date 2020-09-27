PM Modi’s adopted village in UP govt’s blueprint for rural tourism in Varanasi post Covid-19

Tourists would be given the option of arriving at pre-decided rural destinations near Varanasi along the banks of the Ganga by boats. (PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh tourism department is working on a post-Covid plan to promote rural tourism in Varanasi, a top tourism officer said Sunday.

Post pandemic, foreign tourists arriving in Varanasi would be taken on a guided tour of some villages in the district. They would be given the option of arriving at these pre-decided rural destinations along the banks of the Ganga by boats.

“There are several sites in rural pockets which have potential to attract domestic as well as foreign tourists. These sites have lush green and idyllic surroundings. As part of the plan, facilities for the tourists have been developed at these places. Ghats equipped with potable water facilities have been developed at Markandey Mahadev and Shooltankeshwar Temple,” regional tourism officer Keertiman Srivastava said.

He expects the foreign tourist traffic to begin after the pandemic eases.

“Foreign tourists would start arriving in Varanasi once the Covid-19 situation eases out. So we are working on a plan to promote rural tourism, one that would help foreigners get an idea of life in rural Varanasi and may enjoy boat rides in picturesque surroundings,” he said.

But it is not just the foreign tourists that the tourism department is banking on to promote the rural circuit. There are plans to market these villages among domestic tourists as well.

“Tourist guides would be involved in the whole plan as they would tell the tourists about the destinations and idyllic surroundings. So as of now, the tourists could be taken to see the village life in Kaithi, or be driven to Ramna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s adopted village Jayapur or for that matter could be taken to Kakarahia to have a feel of rural life,” he said.

“So far these Kashi villages are frequented by domestic tourists, mostly from places adjoining Varanasi. Now, we will market these villages among domestic tourists. The rural tourism would also give a boost to the village economy. We plan to involve boatmen too as through them we could offer tourists the option of visiting these destinations by boats too,” he said.