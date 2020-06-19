PM Modi’s all-party meet over border tensions with China underway

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

An all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation along the India-China border began Friday.

The virtual meeting in which Modi and leaders of most major parties will share their views through a video conference comes after 20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, died in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in Ladakh.

Presidents of various political parties, including the BJP, Congress, TMC, AIADMK, DMK, TRS, JD(U), BJD, LJP, BSP, SP, Shiv Sena and NCP among others, are taking part in this virtual meeting.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have asked the government to be transparent about the situation on the border and slammed its handling of the issue.

Modi has asserted that the sacrifice of Indian soldiers will not go in vain.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that Indian soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.