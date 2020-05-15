Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / World Bank lauds PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Mission in fight against Covid-19

World Bank lauds PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Mission in fight against Covid-19

Junaid Ahmad, World Bank’s India director, made the comments while announcing the aid to support India’s efforts for providing social assistance to poor and vulnerable households.

Updated: May 15, 2020 11:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Narendra Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore support package for the economy on May 12,2020 to help mitigate the damage caused by the coronavirus and the lockdown it triggered. (ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Mission came for praise by the World Bank as it approved a $1 billion social protection package for India amid the coronavirus pandemic that has affected people and its economy.

Junaid Ahmad, World Bank’s India director, made the comments while announcing the aid to support India’s efforts for providing social assistance to poor and vulnerable households.

“I think PM’s Atmanirbhar Mission is very important in terms of directions and India is not making a distinction between life and livelihoods in the aftermath of Covid-19,” Ahmad said.

The social protection package for India is linked to the central government’s programmes. Ahmad said.



World Bank said that the billion-dollar social protection package was in addition to the previous package of $1 billion allocated to India for Covid-19 emergency response and health systems.

“The World Bank’s billion-dollar support for social protection will help India leverage its PM Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY),” Ahmad added.

Last month, the bank had approved a plan to roll out $160 billion in emergency aid over 15 months to help countries deal with the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The board of the development lender had announced the first set of fast-track crisis funding, with an initial $1.9 billion going to projects in 25 countries and operations moving forward in another 40 nations.

India was the largest beneficiary of the first wave of programmes with a facility for $1 billion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore or $266 billion support package for the economy on Tuesday to help mitigate the damage caused by the coronavirus and the lockdown it has triggered.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been announcing the details on the package, equivalent to around 10% of India’s GDP.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How can we stop it?’: SC on plea to halt migrants’ movement on roads
May 15, 2020 13:03 IST
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
May 15, 2020 11:35 IST
Sitharaman to announce 3rd tranche of economic package at 4 pm today
May 15, 2020 10:43 IST
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
May 15, 2020 09:42 IST

latest news

Kids giggle uncontrollably while sharing a bottle of soda. Watch
May 15, 2020 13:05 IST
Supreme Court stays Gujarat HC order setting aside election of BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama
May 15, 2020 13:06 IST
Rajnath Singh adds patrol vessel, 2 interceptor boats to Coast Guard strength
May 15, 2020 13:02 IST
Settle your accounts first: Chidambaram to FM, Gadkari
May 15, 2020 12:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.