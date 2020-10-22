PM Modi’s Bihar election campaign begins from Friday, 3 rallies planned on first day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start his campaign for Bihar Assembly elections from Friday. On the first day, he will hold rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur.

As per the schedule announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the prime minister will address 12 rallies for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates. On October 28, the rallies will be held in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. And on November 3, PM Modi will hold rallies in Chhapra, East Champaran and Samastipur along with West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria.

Since the prime minister would be beginning his campaign from Sasaram, a seat that went to ruling Janata Dal (United) in the last state elections, his message there would be crucial just ahead of the first phase of polling on October 28, the day he will again be in Bihar for a second round of rallies.

In an effort to reach out to maximum possible people amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the BJP will telecast PM Modi’s rallies digitally in Bihar.

“We will hold meetings in every five villages of a constituency through LEDs parallelly. This way we will hold 100 meetings at a time. This will be our effort towards ensuring social distancing in view of Covid-19,” said Devendra Fadnavis, former Maharashtra chief minister and Bihar Assembly election in-charge for BJP

He held a strategy meeting in Bodh Gaya on Sunday to discuss increasing the reach of PM Modi’s rallies.

Talking about the outreach plans, state BJP president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal said, “There will be four LED screens and one giant screen in all assembly constituencies, which will telecast PM’s speech,” he added. All the candidates would be present in their respective constituencies and address people in open fields before the start of the PM’s speech.

All the venues of PM Modi’s rallies will have restricted entry, the BJP said. The guidelines for Covid-19 issued by the Election Commission of India will be followed, it added.

The BJP and the Janata Dal (United) have agreed to 121-122 seat-sharing formula for the 243-member assembly in Bihar which will be held in three phases - October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.