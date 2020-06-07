Sections
'PM Modi's citizenship law gave respect to refugees in India': Amit Shah

Billed the Bihar Jansamvad Rally, this is the first in a series of virtual meetings that Shah will address. He will address the people of Odisha and West Bengal through virtual rallies on June 8 and June 9 respectively.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 17:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party has selected Bihar BJP’s Facebook and YouTube pages for live streaming to reach out to the people residing in the 243 assembly segments of the state. (ANI PHOTO.)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that crucial issues which no earlier government had dared to touch in the last 70 years had been resolved in the first year of the Modi government’s second term, making a reference to the controversial citizenship amendment law, the abolition of triple talaaq and the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Modi ji brought in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). This Act provided citizenship and respect to refugees in India,” Home Minister and veteran BJP leader Amit Shah said addressing the Bihar Jansamvad Rally through a video conference.

“This virtual rally has nothing to do with Bihar’s assembly poll campaign and is aimed at connecting with people in the fight against Covid-19,” Shah said addressing the BJP workers in Bihar.

The home minister mentioned all the achievements of the Centre and cited the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), power connections for the poor, toilets, the surgical airstrikes in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack, the abolition of triple talaq, the Ayodhya verdict and the establishment of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) among others.



The Bharatiya Janata Party has selected Bihar BJP’s Facebook and YouTube pages for live streaming to reach out to the people residing in the 243 assembly segments of the state.

BJP President JP Nadda and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too will hold virtual rallies on Monday in Gujarat and Maharashtra respectively.

