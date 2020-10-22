Sections
PM Modi's Durga Puja address: Highlights

PM Modi’s Durga Puja address: Last night, the PM invited people of West Bengal to join the event live, tweeting that he would join the divine celebrations via video conferencing and extend greetings to everyone.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 10:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday address people of West Bengal on the occasion of the beginning of Durga Puja, the biggest festival in the state.

PM Modi’s address, which he delivered virtually, took place on Durga Shasthi or the sixth day of the ongoing nine-day Navratri festival.

Last night, the prime minister had tweeted: “Durga Puja is an auspicious occasion, which celebrates the victory of good over evil. We pray to Maa Durga to bless us with strength, happiness and good health.”

“Sisters and brothers of West Bengal, tomorrow, on the auspicious day of Maa Durga Pujo’s Mahashashti, I would join the Divine celebrations via video conferencing and shall also be extending my greetings to everyone. Do join the programme live,” he had posted in a subsequent tweet.

 

PM Modi’s speech came a day before he begins campaigning in the poll-bound state of Bihar.

