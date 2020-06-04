Sections
Home / India News / Rajeev Topno, private secretary to PM Modi, gets World Bank assignment

Rajeev Topno, private secretary to PM Modi, gets World Bank assignment

Topno’s next assignment was cleared by the PM Modi-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Thursday. The committee also cleared names of five other officers for foreign assignments.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 17:06 IST

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajeev Topno, the 1996 batch IAS officer as served as private secretary to PM Modi for six years. (File photo)

Rajeev Topno, the 1996 batch IAS officer who has served as a key aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been appointed as senior advisor to the World Bank Executive Director.

Topno’s next assignment was cleared by the PM Modi-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Thursday. The committee also cleared names of five other officers for foreign assignments.

Topno, a Gujarat cadre Indian Administrative Service officer, had joined the Prime Minister’s Office as a deputy secretary in 2009 when Manmohan Singh had just started his second term. He handled key portfolios such as telecom and ports at the PMO in the UPA-2 government.

PM Modi handpicked Topno to his personal staff when he assumed power in 2014, appointing the Gujarat cadre officer as his private secretary.



The prime minister, according to convention, has two private secretaries. One of them is an IAS officer, the second, Vivek Kumar, is an Indian Foreign Service officer.

The ACC has also cleared the appointment of 1999 batch IAS officer Brajendra Navnit as Ambassador and India’s permanent representative to the World Trade Organisation in Geneva.

Ravi Kota, a 1993 batch IAS officer, has been appointed Minister (Economic) at the Indian Embassy in Washington, Lekhan Thakkar, Central Secretariat Service as Counsellor Economic at the embassy in Beijing, H Atheli as advisor to ED, Asian Development Bank. Anwar Hussain Shaik, an Indian Railway Traffic Service officer, has been appointed Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of India to WTO, Geneva.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lockdown poverty exposes African sex workers to more violence
Jun 04, 2020 17:03 IST
Battling Covid-19 in worst-hit state, Maharashtra Police records 30 deaths, 2,557 cases
Jun 04, 2020 17:07 IST
Key Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial extends to Brazil
Jun 04, 2020 16:58 IST
Golfers Rashid, Aditi and Diksha recommended for Arjuna Award
Jun 04, 2020 16:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.