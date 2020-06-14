‘PM Modi’s leadership amid Covid-19 crisis lauded across globe’: Rajnath Singh at Jammu Jan Samvad rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership during the Covid-19 crisis is laudable, not just within the country, but across the globe, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday while addressing the ‘Jammu Jan Samvad rally’ via video conferencing.

“Many landmark decisions were taken under PM Modi’s leadership and the abrogation of Article 370 was one of them,” Singh said.

The minister said that the prime minister took a timely decision by implementing the Covid-19 lockdown in the country at a time when some of the greatest countries, like the US, were struggling with the menace of coronavirus. “Even the World Health Organisation has lauded PM Modi’s leadership amid these trying times,” he said, adding that entire country has followed the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in a disciplined manner.

The defence minister talked about Jammu and Kashmir and said that the development of the region is among the top priorities of the Modi government.

“In the years to come, the fate and the picture of Jammu and Kashmir will change. People from the PoK will make the demand, will wish they were part of India,” the minister said.