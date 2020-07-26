PM’s Mann Ki Baat address to feature ‘inspiring anecdotes’ from people

Sections
In his last Mann ki Baat address on June 28, the Prime Minister had urged people to work together to make India self-reliant and technologically advanced.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 09:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses the Mann ki Baat platform to talk about the important issues and connect with the people. (ANI File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly address to the nation through radio programme Mann Ki Baat will take place on Sunday. The address is telecast on the last Sunday of every month.

This will be the 67th episode of the programme.

 

Like on earlier occasions, PM Modi had asked people for suggestions and “inspiring anecdotes” for this month’s programme.



“I am sure you would be aware of inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes. You would surely know of initiatives that have transformed many lives. Please share them for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th!” PM Modi had tweeted on July 11.

In his last Mann Ki Baat address on June 28, the Prime Minister had urged people to work together to make India self-reliant and technologically advanced.

“We are in the time of unlock. But, we have to be even more careful. India is unlocking, be it in sectors like coal, space, agriculture and more and it is now the time to work together to make India self-reliant and technologically advanced,” the Prime Minister had said.

“During this unlock period, one will have to focus deeply on two points- defeating corona and strengthening the economy and bolstering it,” he had further said.

He had also spoken about the border standoff with China and praised the Indian Army soldiers who were killed in the Galway Valley clash with Chinese troops on June 15.

PM Modi had asked children to interview their grandparents and elders in their house to utilise leisure time during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“You would have seen journalists conducting interviews on TV, you also do a similar kind of interview and record it on the mobile,” he said while giving the kids suggestions on what will be the questions they would be asking them their elders or grandparents.

The Prime Minister asked the children to ask their elders about their lifestyle when they will their age, what sports they played, sometimes if they went to the theatre or went to the cinema.

