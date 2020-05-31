Sections
Home / India News / PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11am today, focus likely on Unlock 1

PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11am today, focus likely on Unlock 1

Updated: May 31, 2020 07:35 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ at 11am on Sunday (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ at 11am on Sunday on the final day of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The Prime Minister’s address may focus on the relaxations being given from June 1, after more than two months of lockdown.

He had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 as a precautionary measure to contain the infections. The lockdown was later extended thrice till May 31.

The 65th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ comes a day after the one-year anniversary of the second term of the Modi government.



The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of “all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1”.

India had witnessed the highest-ever single day spike of 7,964 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the country’s tally to 173,763, according to the Union health ministry.

With as many as 265 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the virus now stands at 4,971. Out of the total number of Covid-19 infections, 86,422 are active cases and 82,370 have been cured or discharged.

The Prime Minister had focused on the situation prevailing in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic in his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme and urged people to help the poor, migrants and needy during the lockdown.

PM Modi had said that India’s fight against the coronavirus disease is “people-driven” and is being fought by the masses and the administration hand in hand.

