PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am on Sunday, July 26. For the 77th Mann Ki Baat episode, to be broadcast tomorrow, the Prime Minister had invited people to share “inspiring anecdotes” of collective efforts which have brought about changes in other’s lives.

“I am sure you would be aware of inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes. You would surely know of initiatives that have transformed many lives. Please share them for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th!” PM Modi had tweeted on July 11.

He had also tweeted a number for citizens to post their recorded messages to and also invited people to use the NaMo app and MyGov website to post their stories.

During his last Mann Ki Baat episode on June 28, Modi had spoken about the border standoff with China and also praised the Indian Army soldiers who were killed in the Galway Valley clash with Chinese troops on June 15.

Since then, he has visited the forward post in Leh to meet soldiers of the Indian Army deployed at the Line of Actual Control and even shot off an indirect warning to China saying the age of expansionism was over.

Since last month’s episode, the Prime Minister has made renewed pitch for self-reliance as India’s policy mantra to emerge stronger out of the current crisis precipitated by coronavirus.

In the last episode, Modi had reiterated the importance of wearing masks and following social distancing norms during the Unlock period.

“We have to be more cautious during the Unlock phase than we were in lockdown. Your alertness will protect you from corona,” he said during the 66th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

In the May episode of the programme, he had forewarned that the battle against coronavirus pandemic was going to be long but expressed optimism that India’s collective will prevail against the disease.