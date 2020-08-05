Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi’s wisdom paved way for peaceful resolution of Ram temple issue: Yogi Adityanath

The power of Indian democracy and judiciary under the leadership of PM Modi has shown the world how solutions to problems can be found through democratic and constitutional means, he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the temple here.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 15:11 IST

By Press Trust of India, Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath waters Parijaat sapling ahead of the inception of Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram Temple, in Ayodhya (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foresight and wisdom paved the way for peaceful resolution of the Ram temple issue and fulfilling the dream.

“Prime Minister’s foresight and wisdom paved the way for peaceful resolution of Ram temple issue,” he said.

Yogi said people have struggled for 500 years for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.



Prime Minister Modi earlier performed the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP’s ‘mandir’ movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court settled the fractious issue going back more than a century and backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site. It also ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

