Home / India News / PM Modi says ready to mass produce Covid-19 vaccine

PM Modi says ready to mass produce Covid-19 vaccine

“Not one, not two, as many as three coronavirus vaccines are being tested in India,” PM Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 12:13 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation as part of the 74th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi. (PTI)

India is ready to mass produce Covid-19 vaccines to distribute across the country when scientists give the go-ahead to do so, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech on Saturday.

“Not one, not two, as many as three coronavirus vaccines are being tested in India,” he said from the ramparts of the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi.

“The country is also ready for mass production of those vaccines.”

