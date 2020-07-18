Sections
PM Modi sent strong message to global community on ECOSOC agenda: Jaishankar

In his address on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled India’s support to the ECOSOC and UN’s developmental work, and how they are tied to India’s own domestic agenda.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 13:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Prime Minister narendra Modi has sent strong message to the international community of India’s role and contribution to the UN. (HT PHOTO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent out a strong message to the international community of on shaping the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) agenda, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said Saturday.

“A strong message to the international community of India’s role and contribution: PM @narendramodi on shaping the ECOSOC agenda. ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas’ - resonating with the core SDG commitment of leaving no one behind,” Jaishankar tweeted.

In another tweet, he also underlined Modi’s call for reforming the global multilateral system to enhance the UN’s relevance and effectiveness.

“Making the fight against the COVID-19 a people’s movement. Economic package of over 300 billion dollars. Vision of a self-reliant & Resilient India, integrated with the global economy. Call for reformed multilateralism with a reformed UN at its center,” Jaishankar wrote.



“Today, through our domestic efforts, we are again playing a salient role in achieving Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals. India is also supporting other developing countries in meeting their Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

Modi went on to stress that India’s motto of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas” resonated with the core SDG principle of leaving no one behind.

The PM spoke at length about India’s efforts to expand access to sanitation, bring about gender parity in elementary and higher education, and empowering women through financial inclusion.

