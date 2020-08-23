Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi shares his precious moments. It features a peacock

PM Modi shares his precious moments. It features a peacock

The video shows the Prime Minister feeding the peacocks, who frequent the gardens in his house, with his hands.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 14:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi’s residence and the gardens are often frequented by peacocks. (Instagram/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a video on Instagram on Sunday where he can be seen feeding several peacocks inside his official residence and garden.

The video shows the Prime Minister feeding the peacocks, who frequent the gardens in his house, with his hands. He can also be seen passing by a dancing peacock while walking in the gardens. 

He also shared a Hindi poem where he describes the beauty of a peacock and its tranquil nature. In the poem, the Prime Minister reflects on how peacocks without making any noise use their feathers to indicate that it is going to rain.

He also refers to the relationship the national bird has with Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva in the poem.



Certain areas of New Delhi are known for their biodiversity and one can often spot peacocks, blue bulls and migratory birds in these areas.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man stages fake robbery at own shop to escape paying EMIs: Cops
Aug 23, 2020 15:11 IST
Russia and Turkey likely to sign S-400 missile deal next year: Report
Aug 23, 2020 15:09 IST
Man killed partner because she didn’t share phone password: Cops
Aug 23, 2020 15:10 IST
Serum Institute denies reports Indians to get free shots of Covid-19 vaccine in 73 days
Aug 23, 2020 14:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.