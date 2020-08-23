PM Modi shares his precious moments. It features a peacock

PM Modi’s residence and the gardens are often frequented by peacocks. (Instagram/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a video on Instagram on Sunday where he can be seen feeding several peacocks inside his official residence and garden.

The video shows the Prime Minister feeding the peacocks, who frequent the gardens in his house, with his hands. He can also be seen passing by a dancing peacock while walking in the gardens.

He also shared a Hindi poem where he describes the beauty of a peacock and its tranquil nature. In the poem, the Prime Minister reflects on how peacocks without making any noise use their feathers to indicate that it is going to rain.

He also refers to the relationship the national bird has with Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva in the poem.

Certain areas of New Delhi are known for their biodiversity and one can often spot peacocks, blue bulls and migratory birds in these areas.