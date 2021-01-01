Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / PM Modi shares poem titled ‘The Sun Has Just Risen’ on New Year’s Day

PM Modi shares poem titled ‘The Sun Has Just Risen’ on New Year’s Day

The video of the poem titled ‘The Sun Has Just Risen’ features snippets of India’s space programme, Indian Air Force’s jets and Indian Navy’s warships, frontline workers, defence personnel and farmers.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 15:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the foundation stone laying ceremony of AIIMS in Rajkot. (PTI)

Prime minister Narendra Modi shared a poem on New Year’s Day to motivate citizens for the year that lies ahead. The citizen engagement platform MyGovIndia shared a 97-second-long video where the prime minister Modi is heard reciting the poem.

“Let’s start our first day of the new year with a mesmerizing and motivating poem ‘Abhi toh Suraj Uga hai’, written by our beloved PM @narendramodi,” the MyGovIndia tweeted on Friday.

The video of the poem titled ‘The Sun Has Just Risen’ features snippets of India’s space programme, Indian Air Force’s jets and Indian Navy’s warships, frontline workers, defence personnel and farmers.

PM Modi greeted citizens on the occasion of the new year on Friday and laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects (LHP). The project is aimed at building disaster-resilient houses across Indian cities.

Modi tweeted, “Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple’s demolition
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
4 more test positive of Covid-19 UK strain in India, tally reaches 29
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
GST collections at all-time high of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Dubai-based kingpin of cryptocurrency scam arrested from Delhi airport
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

How planning his own sessions helped Rahane for the challenge Down Under
by hindustantimes.com
‘If my shift paves way...’: What IPS D Roopa says on her transfer
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Patna Meteorological Observatory gets centennial observing station status
by Megha
IIT-Bombay duo studied coughs to model spread of Covid-19
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.