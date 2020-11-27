Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / PM Modi should implement ‘one nation, one behaviour’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre over farmers’ agitation

PM Modi should implement ‘one nation, one behaviour’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre over farmers’ agitation

Farmers from Haryana and Punjab are heading to the national capital as part of the protest march against the Centre’s farm laws. Police deployed on the Delhi border in view of the farmers’ movement and all vehicles heading towards the national capital are being checked.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 14:35 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

“To suppress the voice of farmers- they are being drenched in water, roads are being dug up to stop them. But the government is not ready to show them and tell them where it is written that they have the legal right of MSP,” Gandhi tweeted. (PTI file photo)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday lashed out at the Central government over the farmers’ protest and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should implement “one nation, one behaviour”, apparently taking a jibe his suggestion for “one nation, one election”.

“To suppress the voice of farmers- they are being drenched in water, roads are being dug up to stop them. But the government is not ready to show them and tell them where it is written that they have the legal right of MSP. The Prime Minister, who is concerned about one country, one election, should implement one nation, one behaviour,” read the Congress leader’s tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Farmers from Haryana and Punjab are heading to the national capital as part of the protest march against the Centre’s farm laws. Police deployed on the Delhi border in view of the farmers’ movement and all vehicles heading towards the national capital are being checked.

Apart from the presence of personnel, barricading laced with barbwires was placed to stop the approaching protestors.



While the government said the three laws will do away with middlemen, enabling farmers to sell their produce in the commercial markets, protestors fear that this could lead to the government not buying produce at guaranteed prices, thereby disrupting their timely payments.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested a single voters’ list for Lok Sabha, Assembly and local polls and reiterated the need for “one nation, one election” in the country.

“One nation, one election isn’t just a matter of debate, this is the need for India. Elections are held at different places every few months, the effect it has on development work is known to all. This issue needs to be studied and presiding officers can be guiding force for it,” the Prime Minister said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers to be allowed into Delhi, says top cop, identifies protest site for them
Nov 27, 2020 15:06 IST
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Nov 27, 2020 10:50 IST
PDP’s youth wing chief sent to NIA custody for alleged links with Hizbul
Nov 27, 2020 15:06 IST
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt says no to converting 9 stadiums into detention centers
Nov 27, 2020 14:51 IST

latest news

Sona hails court’s decision in Kangana’s favour, says BMC was ‘vindictive’
Nov 27, 2020 15:13 IST
IAS officer Tina Dabi joins as joint secretary with Rajasthan govt
Nov 27, 2020 15:12 IST
Philippines secures 2.6 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine
Nov 27, 2020 15:11 IST
IIT-Madras, Hitachi ABB Power and Ashok Leyland team up for e-mobility pilot
Nov 27, 2020 15:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.