Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / PM Modi speaks to Bhutan King, conveys New Delhi’s readiness to support Thimphu in Covid-19 fight

PM Modi speaks to Bhutan King, conveys New Delhi’s readiness to support Thimphu in Covid-19 fight

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his keenness to welcome the Bhutan King and his family in India, at a mutually convenient date, according to a statement by Prime Minister’s Office.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 15:13 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

Prime Minister Modi expressed his thanks for the guiding role that the Kings of Bhutan have played in nurturing special friendship between the two countries. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, during which he conveyed India’s readiness to provide all required support to Thimphu in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his keenness to welcome the Bhutan King and his family in India, at a mutually convenient date, according to a statement by Prime Minister’s Office.

Wangchuck conveyed his greetings on the occasion of Prime Minister’s 70th birthday. “Prime Minister gratefully acknowledged the greetings and conveyed his regards to The King, the former King of Bhutan, and all members of the Royal Family of Bhutan,” the statement read.

The leaders spoke about the unique ties of trust and affection that bind India and Bhutan as neighbours and friends. Prime Minister Modi expressed his thanks for the guiding role that the Kings of Bhutan have played in nurturing special friendship between the two countries.

“Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation for the effective management of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Kingdom of Bhutan, and assured His Majesty The King of India’s readiness to provide all required support to Bhutan in this context,” the statement read.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bills to reduce salaries of MPs, ministers gets Rajya Sabha nod
Sep 18, 2020 14:45 IST
PM Modi speaks to Bhutan King, conveys New Delhi’s readiness to support Thimphu in Covid-19 fight
Sep 18, 2020 15:13 IST
Opposition in favour of middlemen who loot farmers: PM Modi in fresh pitch for farm bills
Sep 18, 2020 14:11 IST
Bridge in poll bound Bihar washed away before inauguration
Sep 18, 2020 14:42 IST

latest news

Altido Healthcare consulting recognized as ‘India’s most admirable healthcare brand’
Sep 18, 2020 15:13 IST
Pondicherry University to conduct open book college end semester exam
Sep 18, 2020 15:09 IST
Uttarakhand to bring bill to make wearing face masks in public compulsory
Sep 18, 2020 15:09 IST
United Spirits appoints Pradeep Jain as new CFO; Sanjeev Churiwala elevated to a global role
Sep 18, 2020 15:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.