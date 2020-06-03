PM Modi speaks to Donald Trump over G7 move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday endorsed US President Donald Trump’s plan to expand the ambit of the Group of Seven (G7) for its next summit by including countries such as India, saying it was in line with the “emerging realities of the post-Covid world”.

Modi made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Trump, according to an Indian government readout of the discussions. Trump spoke about the US presidency of G7, and his “desire to expand the ambit of the grouping beyond the existing membership, to include other important countries including India”. Trump also extended an invitation to Modi to attend the next G7 Summit to be held in the US in September.

They also exchanged views on the situation on the India-China border, the Covid-19 situation in their countries and the need for reforms in the World Health Organization, the readout said without giving details.

Modi commended Trump for his “creative and far-sighted approach” to the G7 Summit, and acknowledged that “such an expanded forum would be in keeping with the emerging realities of the post-Covid world”. He said India will be “happy to work with the US and other countries to ensure the success of the proposed summit”.

On Monday, Trump had spoken to President Vladimir Putin on telephone, two days after he said he would also invite the Russian leader to the G7 Summit. The White House has said the two leaders discussed “progress toward convening the G-7”, and media reports said Trump had extended a personal invitation to Putin for the summit.

Trump had told reporters about his plans on May 30. “I don’t feel that as a G7, it properly represents what’s going on in the world. It’s a very outdated group of countries,” he said.

Modi had attended last year’s G7 Summit at Biarritz, France, as a special guest for the outreach session at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron.

On Tuesday, Modi expressed concern “regarding the ongoing civil disturbances in the US” and conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of the situation, the readout said.

Trump recalled his visit to India in February, and Modi said it had been “memorable and historic on many accounts” and also added new dynamism to bilateral ties. “The exceptional warmth and candour of the conversation reflected the special nature of the Indo-US ties, as well as the friendship and mutual esteem between both leaders,” the readout said. The conversation between Modi and Trump came four days after India doubled down on its rejection of the US President’s offer to mediate on the standoff with China.