PM Modi speaks to leaders of Austria, Egypt and Qatar to discuss Covid-19 crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reached out to the leaders of Austria, Egypt and Qatar to discuss the Covid-19 crisis and steps to counter the coronavirus.

The telephone conversations were part of Modi’s ongoing outreach to heads of government around the world to ensure the welfare of Indian expatriates and to bolster cooperation in the fight against Covid-19 and to address the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen condoled the damage caused in India by cyclone Amphan and the two leaders exchanged views on steps taken in their countries to manage the health and economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They agreed on the importance of global collaboration to deal with current challenges. They also “reiterated their shared desire to further strengthen and diversify India-Austria relations in the post-Covid world”, the external affairs ministry said.

Modi highlighted the opportunities for enhanced cooperation in infrastructure, technology, research and innovation, and SMEs. The leaders shared the hope the world will soon overcome the health crisis and focus on longer-term concerns such as the health of the environment.

During his phone conversation with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Modi conveyed greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and appreciated the personal care taken by the Amir for ensuring the welfare of Indian citizens amid the pandemic.

The Amir appreciated the contributions of the Indian community in Qatar, especially the role played by health workers. Modi highlighted the attention being paid by Indian authorities to avoid any disruption in supply of essential goods to Qatar.

Modi also conveyed greetings for Eid-ul-Fitr to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, who expressed happiness at the fast expanding bilateral ties. Modi also expressed his appreciation for the support extended by Egyptian authorities for the safety and welfare of Indian nationals during the Covid-19 crisis.

Referring to his planned visit to Egypt earlier this year, which was postponed due to the pandemic, Modi conveyed his desire to meet Sisi as soon as circumstances permit.