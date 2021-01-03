Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / PM Modi speaks to Sourav Ganguly, wishes him speedy recovery

PM Modi speaks to Sourav Ganguly, wishes him speedy recovery

Ganguly, 48, was stable and had a light dinner hours after undergoing coronary angioplasty at 3 pm on Saturday at a private hospital in Kolkata, where he was detected with three blocked arteries.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 20:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi also spoke to Sourav’s wife Dona Ganguly. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to former India captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president,Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after reporting chest discomfort. PM Modi inquired about Ganguly’s health and wished him a speedy recovery. The Prime Minister also spoke to Ganguly’s wife Dona.

Ganguly, 48, was stable and had a light dinner hours after undergoing coronary angioplasty at 3 pm on Saturday at a Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, where the doctors detected three blocked coronary arteries.

The authorities at the hospital said that around midnight percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCS) and stenting in his right coronary artery was done through the radial route.

Revasculation to the left anterior descending artery and obtuse marginal artery will be done later. Doctors will decide on Monday how to treat these. The authorities said there is a history of heart disease in Ganguly’s family.



Ganguly, recognised as India’s one of the finest captains, was working out at the gym in his home when he felt unwell and dizzy around 11 am.

Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO, Woodlands, said in a statement on Saturday midnight that Ganguly arrived at the emergency department around 1 pm. He had discomfort in the chest and had vomited while working out.

The ECG report showed acute inferolateral wall myocardial infarction and echocardiography pointed at mild inferior wall hypokinesia. Ganguly tested negative for Covid-19.

He is being treated by Dr Saroj Mandal, Dr Soutik Panda and Dr Saptarshi Basu. The doctors decided to restrict the entry of visitors from Sunday so that Ganguly may have some rest.

Ganguly has been the BCCI president since October 2019. His elder brother Snehasish was also a first-class cricketer and is now an administrator at the Cricket Association of Bengal.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Won’t go back till laws are repealed, say farmers before 7th round of talks
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
‘Disgraceful’: Vardhan slams Akhilesh Yadav, Tharoor over Covid-19 vaccine
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Muradnagar roof collapse: How it happened
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar

latest news

From ‘impotency’ to ‘microchip’: Dangerous conspiracy theories surrounding Covid-19
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Union minister Sadananda Gowda collapses due to low blood sugar, hospitalised
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Cold conditions prevail in Rajasthan amid rains
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Women kabadi tournament goes on despite rains to keep farmers’ spirit alive
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.