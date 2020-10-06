PM Modi speaks to Vestas CEO, highlights India’s efforts to harness renewable energy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Henrik Anderson, president and CEO of Vestas, about a host of issues related to the wind energy sector and highlighted India’s efforts to harness renewable energy in order to build a cleaner future for the coming generations.
In a tweet, the prime minister said, “Had an insightful interaction with Mr. Henrik Andersen, President and CEO, Vestas. We discussed a series of issues relating to the wind energy sector. Highlighted some of India’s efforts to harness renewable energy in order to build a cleaner future for the coming generations.” Vestas is among the biggest wind turbine companies in the world and is considered a pioneer in the industry.