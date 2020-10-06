Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi speaks to Vestas CEO, highlights India’s efforts to harness renewable energy

PM Modi speaks to Vestas CEO, highlights India’s efforts to harness renewable energy

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “Had an insightful interaction with Mr. Henrik Andersen, President and CEO, Vestas.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 20:04 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Henrik Anderson, president and CEO of Vestas (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Henrik Anderson, president and CEO of Vestas, about a host of issues related to the wind energy sector and highlighted India’s efforts to harness renewable energy in order to build a cleaner future for the coming generations.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “Had an insightful interaction with Mr. Henrik Andersen, President and CEO, Vestas. We discussed a series of issues relating to the wind energy sector. Highlighted some of India’s efforts to harness renewable energy in order to build a cleaner future for the coming generations.” Vestas is among the biggest wind turbine companies in the world and is considered a pioneer in the industry.

