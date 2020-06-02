Sections
Praying for everyone's well-being, tweets PM Modi as Cyclone Nisarga approaches

Praying for everyone’s well-being, tweets PM Modi as Cyclone Nisarga approaches

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officially declared Nisarga as a cyclone on Tuesday afternoon. It is expected to turn into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ later in the day.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 14:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall near Mumbai in Maharashtra on Wednesday. (AP Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga, which is moving towards the country’s western coast and is expected to make landfall near Mumbai on Wednesday.

“Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India’s western coast. Praying for everyone’s well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures,” PM Modi tweeted.

 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officially declared Nisarga as a cyclone on Tuesday afternoon. It is expected to turn into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ later in the day.



Several teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Gujarat and Maharashtra, which are expected to be hit by the cyclone.

“As per the prevailing situation, the NDRF has deployed 10 teams in Maharashtra and 11 in Gujarat. Gujarat has asked for five more teams so we will soon airlift the personnel from Bhatinda, Chandigarh. They will reach Gujarat by night today. For an emergency situation, we are also ready with additional 6 stand-by NDRF team for Maharashtra and two for Gujarat,” NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said.

“Cyclones are coming one after the another. Its is a big challenge for the NDRF. This is something we have not faced before. With coronavirus spread, handling cyclone has become a dual challenge,” he added.

Also Read: How dangerous is Cyclone Nisarga? IMD issues red alert, low-lying areas to be evacuated

Elaborating about the government’s preparedness for the approaching cyclonic storm, the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tweeted that an alert has been issued for Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

It also said precautions will be taken during relief work given the prevalence of Covid-19.

Thackerays office said those staying in kuccha houses are being moved to safer places.

It said non-Covid hospitals are being made available.

