Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / PM Modi teaches India how to run from truth, says Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi teaches India how to run from truth, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi tweeted the jibe with a newspaper report which cited the indication of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee that it may take years to regain India’s ‘lost GDP output’.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 16:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering during an election meeting, at Hisua in Nawada district. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a fresh jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of running away from the truth, which he said has resulted in the loss of dignity and livelihoods of millions.

“Our PM teaches India how to run from the truth. Millions of people have lost their dignity and livelihoods as a result,” Gandhi wrote in a tweet. Gandhi tweeted the jibe with a newspaper report which cited the indication of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee that it may take years to regain India’s ‘lost GDP output’.

The Congress leader has kept up with his attacks on the government in the run-up to the Bihar assembly elections. In a recent dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) election promise of 1.9 million jobs in Bihar, Gandhi on Friday said that it was similar to that of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of the people.

Gandhi, in his election address, alleged that Prime Minister Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar broke the backbone of the farmers and medium and small businesses in the state.

He said that Modi calls himself a nationalist but he has weakened the country over the last six years. “Hindustan is weak today. Its economy is suppressed, farmers oppressed and small shopkeepers restless. That is why China has intruded into Indian territory,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan quadcopter shot down by Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir
Oct 24, 2020 16:03 IST
Deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers extended by one month
Oct 24, 2020 15:48 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Rana, Morgan aim to finish strong after Narine assault
Oct 24, 2020 17:08 IST
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Oct 24, 2020 12:48 IST

latest news

All citizens should get free Covid-19 vaccine: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
Oct 24, 2020 17:00 IST
Watch: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan dances, plays ‘dhaak’ at Suruchi Sangha
Oct 24, 2020 16:59 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Districts in UP with most number of Covid cases showing high recovery rate and all the latest news
Oct 24, 2020 16:58 IST
Hansal calls Simran painful memory, Kangana ‘directed others on sets’
Oct 24, 2020 16:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.