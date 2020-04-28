PM Modi thanks Canadian PM Trudeau for taking good care of Indians during Covid crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered help to several friendly countries including the US during the coronavirus crisis. (REUTERS Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Tuesday that he had an exchange with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau over coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister said he thanked Trudeau for looking after Indian citizens in Canada well and stressed on the need for collaboration with Canada for fighting the pandemic.w

“Had a warm exchange with PM @JustinTrudeau. Thanked him for looking after Indian citizens in Canada in these difficult times. Collaboration and partnership between India and Canada is vital to fighting the pandemic including through medical research and supply chain management,” PM Modi tweeted.

Canada is home to leading global pharmaceutical companies and is also known for advance medical research. It has close to 50,000 cases of Covid-19 infections and nearly 2,800 have died there. Positive cases in India have crossed the 29,000-mark with under 1000 deaths.

Modi has been holding discussions with several heads of states as the world grapples with the pandemic that has infected over 3 million people across the globe. Earlier today, he tweeted about discussing the progress of coroanvirus containment efforts with President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, who had thanked Prime Minister Modi for sending essential pharma supplies in the times of crisis.

“Discussed COVID-19 pandemic with good friend President @Jokowi. As close maritime neighbours and Compreshensive Strategic Partners, close cooperation between India and Indonesia will be important to deal with the health and economic challenges posed by this crisis,” PM said.



On April 22, he had spoken to Ireland’s PM Leo Varadkar. Discussed COVID-19 pandemic with Ireland’s PM, Mr. @LeoVaradkar. India and Ireland share similar approaches on many global issues. We will work together to further strengthen our partnership in health, science & technology, to jointly address challenges of the post-COVID world,” PM had said.

India has helped several friendly countries and its neighbours with medical supplies and other assistance including expertise and manpower to fight coronavirus and the prime minister’s leadership and outreach has been appreciated widely.

