Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / PM Modi to address 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11am today

PM Modi to address 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11am today

On November 17, PM Modi sought suggestions from the people about topics for the 71st edition of the programme.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 06:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi will address the 20th edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11am on Sunday (PTI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11am on Sunday. On November 17, he sought suggestions from the people about topics for the 71st edition of the programme.

“Every #MannKiBaat we celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding people, working for societal good. But, for every one example shared, there are many I am unable to share due to paucity of time. But, I do read many of the inputs and they are truly valuable,” he tweeted.

“This month’s #MannKiBaat is on the 29th. I have already received many interesting inputs and anecdotes about inspiring life journeys. Keep sharing your thoughts on NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800,” the PM further added.

In the 70th edition of the programme, aired on October 25, the PM urged countrymen to buy local products during the festival season, and talked about Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir which is emerging as a hub for making pencils.

“Today, Pulwama is playing an important role in educating the entire nation. Today, if the students across the nation do their homework, prepare notes, it is because of the hard work of the people of Pulwama,” PM Modi said.

“Almost 90 per cent of the demand for pencil slate in the country is met by the Kashmir Valley. And Pulwama has a big share in that. At one time, we used to import the wood for pencils, but now, Pulwama is making the country self-reliant in this field,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers stand by demands, Burari offer sees few takers
Nov 29, 2020 01:54 IST
Symptomatic patients four times more likely to spread virus: Study
Nov 29, 2020 06:36 IST
Marginal drop in capital’s air quality, fall in mercury likely next week: IMD
Nov 29, 2020 02:31 IST
PM Modi to address 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
Nov 29, 2020 06:04 IST

latest news

‘It’s happening since World Cup’: Gambhir points out India’s glaring issue
Nov 29, 2020 06:37 IST
UK, France agree on new plan to curb illegal migration across English Channel
Nov 29, 2020 06:28 IST
Northern Railways short terminates, diverts trains due to farmers’ stir
Nov 29, 2020 06:16 IST
Jaishankar stresses on enhancing bilateral ties with Seychelles in post-Covid era
Nov 29, 2020 06:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.