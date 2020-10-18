PM Modi to address centenary convocation of University of Mysore on Monday

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary convocation of the University of Mysore via video-conferencing on Monday.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Saturday said the Karnataka governor, along with other dignitaries, would be present on the occasion with members of the syndicate and the academic council, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, statutory officers, district officers and students and parents set to witness the ceremony online.

The university said that it will confer honorary doctorate on Infosys Foundation chairperson and author Sudha Murty during the convocation.

“Honourable Chancellor has approved one candidate for an honorary degree.Sudha Murty, Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, will be conferred,” Vice Chancellor prof G Hemanth Kumar told reporters in Mysuru on Friday.

The University of Mysore was established in 1916. It was the sixth university in the country and the first in Karnataka.