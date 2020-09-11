Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / PM Modi to address conclave on school education under National Education Policy-2020 on Friday

PM Modi to address conclave on school education under National Education Policy-2020 on Friday

The Ministry of Education is organising the two-day conclave, which started on Thursday, as a part of the “Shiksha Parv”, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 05:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi had delivered the inaugural address at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP-2020’ on August 7. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the conclave on ‘School Education in 21st Century’ under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at 11 am on Friday, through video conferencing.

The Ministry of Education is organising the two-day conclave, which started on Thursday, as a part of the ‘Shiksha Parv’, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

PM Modi had also delivered the inaugural address at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP-2020’ on August 7 and addressed the ‘Governors’ Conference’ on the policy on September 7.

The ‘Shiksha Parv’ is being celebrated from September 8-25 to felicitate teachers and take the New Education Policy forward. Various webinars, virtual conferences and conclaves on several aspects of the NEP are being organised across the country, the PMO said.



The government has said that the NEP-2020 is the first education policy of the 21st century, which was announced 34 years after the previous NEP in 1986. The NEP-2020 is directed towards major reforms at both the school and higher education level.

The new NEP aims at making the country an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that will contribute directly to transforming the country into a global superpower, the government has said.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China reach 5-point consensus on easing border tensions at Jaishankar-Wang meet
Sep 11, 2020 05:16 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 11, 2020 04:40 IST
India nears a grim landmark in Covid-19 cases
Sep 11, 2020 04:34 IST
Supreme Court asks AG Venugopal to be amicus curiae in Bhushan case
Sep 11, 2020 03:29 IST

latest news

‘I hope I don’t take the bait’ in debate with Donald Trump: Joe Biden
Sep 11, 2020 05:51 IST
Brazil still mulling whether to join COVAX vaccine allocation plan
Sep 11, 2020 05:48 IST
Reliance to use Future deal to get edge in FMCG space
Sep 11, 2020 05:47 IST
NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies
Sep 11, 2020 05:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.