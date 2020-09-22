Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / PM Modi to address convocation of IIT Guwahati via video-conferencing

PM Modi to address convocation of IIT Guwahati via video-conferencing

According to the statement, as many as 1,803 students including 687 B Tech and 637 M Tech students will be obtaining degrees.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 01:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Narendra Modi will address the convocation of IIT, Guwahati through video-conferencing at 12 noon (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati through video-conferencing on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall address the convocation of IIT, Guwahati through video-conferencing at 12 Noon, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020,” Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Monday.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre and other dignitaries are also expected to participate in the event.

According to the statement, as many as 1,803 students including 687 B Tech and 637 M Tech students will be obtaining degrees.

(With inputs from ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Unregulated digital media can spark hate, terror: Govt to SC
Sep 22, 2020 00:19 IST
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
Sep 21, 2020 23:30 IST
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
Sep 21, 2020 22:48 IST
Kohli’s RCB subdue accident-prone Sunrisers
Sep 22, 2020 00:20 IST

latest news

‘Govt didn’t talk to us, it should consult farmers’
Sep 22, 2020 02:30 IST
Mass suspension of MPs not a first
Sep 22, 2020 02:23 IST
Baghel inaugurates flight services from Jagdalpur to Raipur and Hyderabad
Sep 22, 2020 02:17 IST
Polls in India pose a formidable challenge amid Covid-19: CEC
Sep 22, 2020 02:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.