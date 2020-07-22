PM Modi to address India Ideas Summit tonight, share views on ‘building better future’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the ‘India Ideas Summit’ organised by US-India Business Council (USIBC) tonight at 9 pm via video conferencing. In a tweet, the prime minister said that during the event he will share his views on “Building a Better Future”.

“Looking forward to addressing the #IndiaIdeasSummit, organised by @USIBC today at 9 PM. Will be sharing my views on ‘Building a Better Future.’ Do watch,” PM Modi tweeted.

The Summit is being hosted by the US-India Business Council. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of the Council. The theme for this year’s India Ideas Summit is ‘Building a Better Future’.

The virtual Summit will feature high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials, and thought leaders from business and society. Other key speakers at the Summit include Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others.

“The Summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and the future of the relation between the two counties in a post-pandemic world,” a release issued by the PMO stated.

Union ministers like Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari have already shared their views at the Summit.

“We need to create more jobs. Without that, we cannot solve the problem of poverty which is the most important agenda of the government. And for that, we need foreign investment especially in the MSMEs, NBFCs, banks; and infrastructure,” Gadkari said while addressing the virtual Summit on Tuesday.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that green shoots were visible in the economy and the stimulus package provided by the government has made a big difference to companies coping up with effects of lockdown enforced to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Goyal said India and the United States are closing in on a trade deal after two years of negotiations.

“In the long term, I believe we have a quick trade deal which has some of the pending matters built up over the last couple of years, which we need to get out of the way quickly. We are almost there,” Goyal said at the US-India Business Council’s India Ideas Summit on Tuesday.

