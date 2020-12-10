Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / PM Modi to address International Bharati Festival tomorrow

PM Modi to address International Bharati Festival tomorrow

The festival is being organised by Vanavil Cultural Centre to celebrate the 138th birth anniversary of Tamil poet and writer Mahakavi Subramanya Bharati

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 12:52 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Bharati Festival, 2020 on Friday, December 11. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Bharati Festival, 2020 on Friday, December 11, via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office informed on Thursday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Bharati Festival, 2020 on December 11, 2020, at 04:30 pm via video conferencing. This year the festival is being organised in virtual mode and will see the participation of several national and international poets and artists,” the PMO said.

Notably, the festival is being organised by Vanavil Cultural Centre to celebrate the 138th birth anniversary of Tamil poet and writer Mahakavi Subramanya Bharati.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: PM Modi unveils plaque to mark foundation stone laying ceremony of new Parliament building
Dec 10, 2020 13:29 IST
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
Dec 10, 2020 13:06 IST
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
Dec 10, 2020 12:19 IST
‘Surgical strike’: Raut’s comeback to claim of Pak-China hand in farm stir
Dec 10, 2020 12:55 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid, IPL among top global trends in Google’s ‘Year in Search 2020’ and all the latest news
Dec 10, 2020 13:28 IST
Allergic reactions to vaccines rare, short-lived
Dec 10, 2020 13:29 IST
BJP Bengal unit informs Amit Shah about alleged lapses in party chief Nadda’s security cover
Dec 10, 2020 13:31 IST
Studies reveal potential weaknesses in SARS-CoV-2 infection
Dec 10, 2020 13:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.