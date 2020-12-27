PM Modi to address last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of this year today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 72nd edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. This episode, being the last of 2020, will focus on the events of the year gone by and plans for the upcoming year.

On Friday, the PM asked for suggestions for his address and asked the people to reach out to him on the MyGov website, NaMo mobile application or record their messages over the phone. “How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final #MannKiBaat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800,” PM Modi tweeted.

In the previous edition of the programme, PM Modi had talked about the importance of culture and said it acts like emotional recharge during crises.“An ancient idol of Devi Annapurna, which was stolen from a temple in Varanasi almost 100 year ago, is being brought back from Canada to India. This coincided with Heritage Week which provides the culture enthusiasts an opportunity to look back into the past and discover the important phases of history. Despite the Covid-19 crisis, we saw people celebrating the Heritage Week in innovative ways,” PM Modi said.

“India’s culture and scripture have always been a centre of attraction for the entire world. Some people came to India in search of them and stayed here for life. While some returned to their countries as cultural ambassadors of India,” he added.

The PM also stressed on the need for a strong vibrant and active alumni network and urged educational institutions to adopt innovative methods and develop creative platforms for engagement with alumni. This was not only needed in colleges and universities but also in schools of our villages, he said.