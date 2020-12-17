Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / PM Modi to address Madhya Pradesh farmers via video-conferencing on December 18

PM Modi to address Madhya Pradesh farmers via video-conferencing on December 18

Farmers will be made aware of the farmer-friendly provisions of the new agriculture laws in the programme, Madhya Pradesh chief minister’s office has said.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 18:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Madhya Pradesh farmers’ conference on Friday via video-conferencing. (File photo) (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a conference of Madhya Pradesh farmers on Friday at around 2pm as Rs 1,660 crore will be transferred to the accounts of 35 lakh farmers by the state government. The CMO has confirmed that Modi will be addressing the farmers. This comes at a time when farmers belonging to primarily Punjab and Haryana are up in arms against the three agriculture laws passed by Parliament in September. The protest has been going on for the last three weeks calling for the intervention of the Supreme Court.

 

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday thanked Madhya Pradesh farmers for supporting the farm laws.

 



At tomorrow’s event, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also distribute relief amount for crop loss among farmers, his office has confirmed.

That there will be a discussion on the new farm laws has also been mentioned by Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s office. Farmers will be made aware of the farmer-friendly provisions of the new agriculture laws in the programme, the CMO has said.

The mega event is being organised in four levels — gram panchayat, block, district and state. The chief minister will address the state-level programme where about 20,000 farmers will also be present.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China puts the pedal to the metal on vaccine diplomacy. There are concerns
by Shishir Gupta
‘Farm laws made to ensure poll funding for BJP’: Kejriwal’s sharp jibe at Centre
by Sweta Goswami
DAC clears proposals to acquire defence hardware worth Rs 27,000 cr from Indian industry
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PM Modi to address Madhya Pradesh farmers on Dec 18
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

IT secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney pushes for India’s own data protection model
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Kashmir ki kani: How a small village revived a dying art
by Mir Ehsan
India’s first Waqf liaison centre set up in Pune
by Nadeem Inamdar
This home-made protein powder is helping me deal with covid fatigue
by Nikita Bhardwaj
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.