PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19 tomorrow

PM Modi to address virtual event in honour of victims, frontline warriors of Covid-19 tomorrow (Bloomberg)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Buddha Purnima celebrations on Thursday and will deliver the keynote address at a virtual prayer meet in the morning, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The Union Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), a global Buddhist umbrella organization is holding a Virtual Prayer Event with the participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world.

Buddha Purnima, also called Buddha Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

Buddha Purnima celebrations are being held through a Virtual Visak day owing to the impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic across the globe.

The event is being organised in honour of the Victims and the frontline warriors of Covid-19.

Prayer ceremonies on the occasion will be streamed live from the Sacred Garden Lumbini in Nepal, Mahabodhi Temple, Bodhgaya, Mulgandha Kuti Vihara, Sarnath, Parinirvana Stupa, Kushinagar in India, Pirith Chanting from Ruwanweli Maha Seya in the sacred and historic Anuradhapura stupa premises, Sri Lanka, Boudhanath, Swayambhu, Namo Stupa in Nepal and other popular Buddhist sites

Minister of Culture and Minister of Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel and Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Youth Affairs Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju will also participate in the event, the statement said.

Buddha Purnima is a major religious event in Bodhgaya in Bihar where Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment.