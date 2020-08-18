Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi to announce results of cleanliness survey Swachh Survekshan 2020 on Aug 20

PM Modi to announce results of cleanliness survey Swachh Survekshan 2020 on Aug 20

A total of 129 awards will be given to the top performing cities and states at the virtual ‘Swachh Mahotsav’ that has been organised by the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 17:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com |Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Prime Minister will launch the Swachh Survekshan 2020 results dashboard on the occasion. (ANI File Photo )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the results of the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey ‘Swachh Survekshan 2020’ on Thursday, a government release said on Tuesday.

The announcement of 2020 results was delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, it added.

A total of 129 awards will be given to the top performing cities and states at the virtual ‘Swachh Mahotsav’ that has been organised by the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

The survey was completed in 28 days and 1.87 crore people across 4,242 cities, 62 cantonment boards and 92 towns along river Ganga participated in it.



The Prime Minister will launch the Swachh Survekshan 2020 results dashboard on the occasion. He will also interact with select beneficiaries, swachhagrahis and safai karmis (sanitary workers) under the Swachh Bharat Mission- Urban programme, from different parts of the country.

The survey saw 1.7 crore citizens register on Swachhata App, over 11 crore impressions on social media, more than 5.5 lakh sanitary workers linked to social welfare schemes and over 84,000 informal waste-pickers integrated into the mainstream, the release added.

Swachh Survekshan was introduced by the government with the objective of generating large scale citizen participation in the Mission, along with inculcating a spirit of healthy competition among cities towards becoming India’s cleanest cities.

Mysuru had won the award for the cleanest city of India in the first edition of the survey, while Indore has retained the top position for three consecutive years (2017,2018, 2019).

