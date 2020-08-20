Sections
PM Modi to announce results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 at 11am

Swachh Survekshan 2020: A total of 129 top performing cities and states will be awarded by the PM in the virtual programme called ‘Swachh Mahotsav’.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 08:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 at 11am on Thursday. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to announce the results of annual survey of cleanliness, Swachh Survekshan 2020, at 11am on Thursday. This is the fifth edition of the survey that was introduced by PM in January 2016.

A Swachh Survekshan 2020 results dashboard will also be launched by PM Modi on the occasion.

According to a press release issued by the Centre on Tuesday, the announcement of this year’s results was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. The survey was completed in 28 days.

A total of 129 top performing cities and states will be awarded by the PM in the virtual programme called ‘Swachh Mahotsav’. This programme has been organised by the ministry of housing and urban affairs.



Swachh Bharat Urban (@SwachhBharatGov), the official twitter account of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) on Wednesday tweeted the web link on which the programme will be streamed live.

 

Mysuru had won the award for the cleanest city of India in the first edition of the survey, while Indore has retained the top position for three consecutive years (2017,2018, 2019).

