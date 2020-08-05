Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi to be gifted headgear, silver crown at Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya

PM Modi to be gifted headgear, silver crown at Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya

After offering prayers at Hanumangarhi temple, Prime Minister Modi will offer prayers to ‘Ram Lalla’ at Ram Janmabhoomi today. It will be followed by the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 10:04 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh

Famous Hanumangarhi Temple being sanitised ahead of the ground breaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be gifted a headgear, a silver crown and a stole with the name of Lord Ram printed on it, said Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Ji Maharaj, head priest of Hanumangarhi temple said on Wednesday.

“We also hope that Prime Minister Modi rings the 3.5 quintal bell and proceed towards Ram Janmabhoomi,” he added.

The head priest of the temple further said: “Prime Minister Modi is coming and it is a matter of pride for Ayodhya. Many Prime Ministers took office but none apart from Prime Minister Modi came for laying the foundation stone for Ram temple.”

After offering prayers at Hanumangarhi temple, Prime Minister Modi will offer prayers to ‘Ram Lalla’ at Ram Janmabhoomi today. It will be followed by the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir Trust Chief Nritya Gopaldas, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be on the stage for the event. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Footballer who tackled poverty stars in British Vogue’s September issue
Aug 05, 2020 10:21 IST
Ram dhun reverberates: Indian community in US celebrates bhoomi pujan
Aug 05, 2020 10:22 IST
Anubhav Sinha accused of ‘disrespecting the city’ for using word Bombay
Aug 05, 2020 10:22 IST
Google might owe you $12, you can thank Google+ for that if you get it
Aug 05, 2020 10:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.