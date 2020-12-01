Sections
PM Modi to chair all-party meet on Covid on Dec 4

The PM has, so far, interacted with six companies involved in the preparation of the vaccine. On Monday, over video conferencing he interacted with teams from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 01:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair an all-party meeting on December 4, to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry is coordinating the meeting and has extended invitation to all parties, the people cited above said.

Floor leaders of all parties from Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha have been invited for the meeting, which will be held virtually on Friday from 10.30 am onwards, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

This will be the second all-party meeting called by the government to discuss the Covid-19 situation since the Covid-19 outbreak. The first meeting was held on April 20 amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.



The meeting comes close on the heels of the Prime Minister‘s meeting with a group of chief ministers on November 24, at which the PM had underlined the need to curb Covid-19 transmission and bring the positivity rate under 5%.

During the virtual meeting, the PM is also likely to take up the issue of the government’s preparation for the rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The PM has, so far, interacted with six companies involved in the preparation of the vaccine. On Monday, over video conferencing he interacted with teams from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s.

On Saturday, he visited Zydus Cadila in Ahmadabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad, and Serum Institute of India in Pune

