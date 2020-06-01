Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi to chair Union cabinet meeting today as India enters Unlock 1

PM Modi to chair Union cabinet meeting today as India enters Unlock 1

This will also be the first meeting of the Union cabinet after the central government entered into its second year in office.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 10:05 IST

By hindustantantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

During the meeting chaired by the PM, several important decisions are expected to be announced, according to officials. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union cabinet on Monday as the country entered the first day of the Centre’s three-phased unlocking plan throughout the country.

This will also be the first meeting of the Union cabinet after the central government entered into its second year in office.

During the meeting, several important decisions are expected to be announced, according to officials.

There were 8,392 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 230 deaths in the last 24 hours pushing India’s tally to 190,535 on Monday.



Also read | Covid-19: What you need to know today

India has reported a daily rise of more than 8,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row as the Union health ministry data showed there were 8,392 new Covid-19 cases between Sunday and Monday morning.

There are 93,322 active cases of the coronavirus disease in the country so far, the Union health ministry’s Covid-19 dashboard showed.

The death toll stood at 5,394 and the number of people who have been cured of the highly-infectious disease went up to 91,818 from 86,983 from Sunday. It brings the rate of recovery in the country to 48.18%.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cyclone Nisarga will cross close to Mumbai, shows IMD track
Jun 01, 2020 10:31 IST
Adani Power board to consider delisting from BSE, NSE on Wednesday
Jun 01, 2020 10:28 IST
Ghats in Varanasi remain deserted on Ganga Dussehra
Jun 01, 2020 10:27 IST
As unlock 1.0 begins, here’s a look at top states battling Covid-19
Jun 01, 2020 10:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.