PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at National Metrology Conclave today

 The theme of the conclave is ‘Metrology for the Inclusive Growth of the Nation’

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 06:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh,

PM Modi will deliver the inaugural address at National Metrology Conclave (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually deliver the inaugural address at National Metrology Conclave on Monday. The theme of the conclave is ‘Metrology for the Inclusive Growth of the Nation’. The conclave, being organised by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL), New Delhi, has completed 74 years after its inception..

On Sunday, the PM made the announcement on Twitter. “At 11 AM, 4th January, the National Metrology Conclave would be inaugurated. The National Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya would be dedicated to the nation. Foundation stone for the National Environmental Standards Lab would also be laid,” he tweeted.

 

The National Atomic Timescale generates Indian Standard Time with an accuracy of 2.8 nanoseconds, news agency PTI reported. Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya is supporting testing and calibration of laboratories for quality assurance. The National Environmental Standards Laboratory will aid self-reliance in the certification of ambient air and industrial emission monitoring equipment, according to PTI.

A release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Sunday said that Union minister for science and technology, earth sciences, Dr Harsh Vardhan, will also be present on the occasion.

