PM Modi to address 95th annual plenary session of Chamber of Commerce today

Earlier this month,the prime minister delivered the inaugural address of the 125th anniversary of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 09:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: PM Modi (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address on the occasion of 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) today. PM Modi’ss address will take place via video conferencing at 11 am.

Earlier this month,the prime minister delivered the inaugural address on the occasion the 125th anniversary of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). During the session, PM Modi said that India is on the path to regaining economic growth as the country enters the phase of ‘Unlock-1’ to gradually lift Covid-19 lockdown measure and boost economic activity.

The prime minister said he has immense confidence in India’s crisis management capability and in the talent of the country’s farmers, entrepreneurs and the many MSMEs.

“We will get our economy back,” the prime minister said. He emphasised the significance of virtual events in the age of coronavirus. The prime minister pointed at the need to manufacture products which are ‘Made in India’ but are ‘Made for the World’.



He also lauded India’s efforts in fighting the Covid-19 battle and said that India took timely action in a timely manner while coronavirus was spreading across the globe.

He had said that Indian industries should take advantage of the trust developed towards India as the world is looking for a trusted and reliable partner.

“World is looking for a trusted, reliable partner. India has potential, strength and ability. Today, Indian industries should take advantage of the trust developed in the world towards India... Getting growth back is not that difficult. The biggest thing is that Indian industries have a clear path of self-reliance,” he stated.

