PM Modi to deliver keynote address at Assocham foundation week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India’s (Assocham) ongoing foundation week on Saturday at 10.30am via video conferencing. “Assocham will call upon the Prime Minister of India to share his perspective about Indian and global economies with Indian industry,” the chamber said in a statement.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Thursday that PM Modi will present the “ASSOCHAM Enterprise of the Century Award” to Ratan Tata, who will receive the award on behalf of the Tata Group. The theme of the programme organised by Assocham, one of India’s top trade organisations is, ‘India’s resilience: Atmanirbhar roadmap towards $5 trillion economy.’ The week-long programme which started on Tuesday witnessed various speakers this year.

Speaking on Day 1 of the programme via video conferencing, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday the pace of disinvestment will now gain a lot of momentum, and those which have already found cabinet approval will be taken up with all earnestness. Union minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal, who also addressed the chamber on Tuesday, said that the first cut of a genuine single window is likely to ready by March or April 2021 to ease the compliance burden on the industry.

Union agriculture and farmers welfare minister Narendra Singh Tomar in his address on Wednesday said that there is an atmosphere of excitement about the new farm laws with lakhs of farmers supporting the ‘’historic reforms’’ in India’s agriculture sector and lauded the chamber for its appeal to end the current impasse on the new agriculture laws.

Minister for road, transports and highways Nitin Gadkari in his address announced that India would be tollbooth free in a span of two years. Communications and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in his address on Friday said scaling up of electronic manufacturing in the country can alone contribute $1 trillion to the economy.

Assocham was established in 1920 by promoter chambers representing all regions of India. It has over 400 chambers and trade associations in its fold and serves more than 450,000 members across India. The organisation represents the interests of trade and commerce in India and acts as an interface between issues and initiatives with a goal to promote both domestic and international trade and reduce trade barriers.